Ryan Ray Robertson 1984-2021 Ryan Ray Robertson, 36, of Cheyenne passed away January 24, 2021 in Cheyenne. He was born July 10, 1984 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Bud Robertson and Susan Feldman (Kaulback). Ryan is survived by his mother, Susan Feldman of Cheyenne; siblings, Meghan Metz of Cheyenne, Megan Edelson of Cheyenne, Jacob (Riley) Feldman of Colorado, Patrick Albert, Shanon Pellegrino and Kelly (Bob) Yoder all of Pennsylvania; grandmother's, Ruth Kaulback of Ohio, Dorothy Feldman of Cheyenne; aunt and uncle, Bill (Tammy) Kaulback of Colorado; and many nieces and nephews. Ryan was preceded in death by his father; sibling, Richard Albert; grandparents, Lenora and Ray Robertson and Ted Kaulback. A Celebration of life will be held later this summer. Those who wish may donate to Cheyenne Animal Shelter in Ryan's memory. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby funeral Home and condolences may be placed at www.schradercares.com.
