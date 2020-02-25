Robin Reilly

Robin P. Reilly, 66, of Cheyenne passed away Feb. 19 in Cheyenne.
He was born Dec. 3, 1953, in Rockford, Ill., to Kenneth and Marjorie Reilly. He was a former part-owner of the McDonald’s franchise.
He is survived by his sons, Patrick (Megan) Reilly of Castle Rock, Colo., and Nathan Reilly of Cheyenne; granddaughter, Crystal Delaney; and sisters, Molly Phelps of Akron, Ohio, and Sheila McNealey of Eugene, Ore.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael Reilly; and brothers-in-law, Jim McNealey and Bob Phelps.
Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, and services will be announced.
Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
This is a paid obituary.