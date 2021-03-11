Danté Jojo Valentine Robinson

 

2006-2021 Danté Jojo Valentine Robinson, 14, of Cheyenne died March 8. Danté was born September 11, 2006 in Cheyenne. Funeral service will be Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Interment service will follow in Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

