Danté Jojo Valentine Robinson 2006-2021 Danté Jojo Valentine Robinson, 14, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away tragically on Monday 8, 2021 at his home. Danté was born September 11, 2006 in Cheyenne, a son of Taylor Robinson and Gabriel Roybal. Danté was a bright, charismatic child that brought smiles to everyone around him. He loved playing video games, basketball, listening to music and taking selfies. He was known as a prankster, playfully mocking his grandmothers. He especially enjoyed spending time with his friends and this brothers and sister. Danté was an amazing son. He was very stylish, loving his "drip", and he enjoyed learning to drive with his mother. His personality, loving character, wonderful sense of humor and beautiful smile will remain in his family's hearts forever. His family is devasted by his loss. Danté is survived by his mother, Taylor Robinson; father, Gabriel Roybal; siblings, Gabriel Roybal, Jr., Elijah Roybal and Rayne Smith; grandparents, Georgia Robinson, Lisa Roybal and Ray Robinson; great-grandmother, Susie Roybal; aunt, Haley Roybal; uncles, Derrick and Kelly Person; godparents, MaryAnn, Rusty and Dani; and numerous other family members. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, James Robinson and James Roybal; and uncle, Jordon Robinson. A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. An interment service will follow in Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Danté Robinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.