Laura (Stepanovich) Robinson 1953-2021 Laura Robinson, 67, of Cheyenne, passed away at her home in Cheyenne, WY on August 21, 2021, in the arms of her loving husband and son. She was born on November 25, 1953 in Tacoma, Washington to Johnny and Bonnie Stepanovich. Laura graduated from Mt. Tahoma High School in 1972 in Tacoma Wa. She then moved to Cheyenne where she worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield for a short time before starting her 38-year Civil Service career beginning at Cheyenne V.A. as an administrative assistant and retiring from General Services Administration as the Building/Property Manager at the Joseph C. O'Mahoney Federal Center in Cheyenne. Laura enjoyed cooking, especially during holidays, gardening, yardwork, attending car shows and visiting friends and family around the country with her beloved husband and son. Laura was a loving, devoted and dedicated mother, wife, and friend to many. She is survived by her loving husband,Ed, of Cheyenne; son, Johnny of North Platte, Ne; cousin and best childhood friend Linda Thompson of Elk Grove, Ca. Laura was preceded in death by father, Johnny Stepanovich of Tacoma, Wa, and mother, Bonnie Waugh of Sparks, Nv. Private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
