Nicholas L Robinson 1990-2021 Nicholas Lee Robinson passed away peacefully and in the loving embrace of his family and friends on June 28, 2021. Nicholas was the bringer of hope, joy and mostly love to all that met him. He always had a smile and once he told you "c'mere" you knew you'd be the lucky recipient of his famous hugs. His family is blessed to have called him Son, Brother, Uncle, Friend and so much more. We miss you and will love you forever. Nicholas is survived by his parents, Cindy and Michael Schumm; his siblings, Matthew Robinson (Shilo Owsley), Lori Pallak (Jeffrey Pallak) and Michael and Mitchell Schumm; as well as 2 nephews and 3 nieces whom he adored. Nicholas was preceded in death by his Nanny, Patsy Cowley. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 10, 2021 at 809 Artesian beginning at 2:00pm. Please come and share memories.
