...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 60 MPH
expected.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Rick Robinson 1952-2020 Rick Robinson, 70, of Cheyenne, passed away at Davis Hospice Center on November 28, 2022, after a battle with cancer. He was born on July 19, 1952, in Denver, Colorado to William and Mary Jane (Olver) Robinson. Rick grew up in Denver, Colorado and attended the University of Northern Colorado on a swimming scholarship. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology in 1974 and a Master's degree in Social Science in 1976. In 1977, Rick started as an addiction therapist at Pathfinder in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He became the executive director of Pathfinder in 1980 and served in that capacity for 39 years until he retired in 2019. Through his work at Pathfinder, he worked with the Student Assistance Program at LCSD1 and the Laramie County DUI court. Rick served on many boards throughout his career, most recently the Laramie County Juvenile Joint Powers Board and the Wyoming Mental Health Professions Licensing board. Rick married Vicki Vetter on July 5, 1986, and they had two children, Heather and Chris. He was a loving father who took his dad jokes and puns very seriously. Countless family get-togethers, trips, and experiences will be forever cherished. Rick was at every sporting event cheering from the sidelines from t-ball to high school. He volunteered for the Cheyenne Swim Club and ran many swim meets across the state. He has served as Times Chair for Wyoming Swimming since 2000. He was inducted into the UNC Sports Hall of Fame in 2014 as a member of the 1972-73 Men's Swimming & Diving team. Rick's hobbies included trivia, researching family genealogy, and collecting antique poker chips. Later in life, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. Rick was preceded in death by his wife and parents. Rick is survived by his daughter, Heather (Brett) Tyrrell of Cheyenne, Wyoming; and his son, Chris (Taylor) Robinson of Cheyenne, Wyoming. He is also survived by five grandchildren, James, Weston, Derek, Leo, and Piper. A celebration of life will take place at 10:00AM on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Enduring Hearts or Davis Hospice Center. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.