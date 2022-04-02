Gene "Rocky" R. Roccabruna

 

1936-2022 Gene "Rocky" R. Roccabruna, 85, of Cheyenne died March 31. He was born December 13, 1936 in Rock Springs, WY. Please visit www.schradercares.com for service times and obituary.

