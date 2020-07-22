Weather Alert

...SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT... AT 914 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR ROCKPORT, OR 10 MILES SOUTH OF CHEYENNE, MOVING NORTH AT 25 MPH. THE STORM SHOULD PASS ACROSS THE CHEYENNE AREA AROUND 930 PM. PEA SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. BRIEF HEAVY RAIN IS ALSO EXPECTED. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHEYENNE, SOUTH GREELEY, RANCHETTES, WARREN AFB, FRONTIER PARK, NORTH CHEYENNE AND SOUTH GREELEY HIGH. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 25 IN WYOMING BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 2 AND 21. INTERSTATE 80 IN WYOMING BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 356 AND 372. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. &&