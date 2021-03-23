Trent Allan Rogers 1965-2021 Trent Allan Rogers, 55, of Laramie passed away suddenly March 18, 2021. Trent was born September 22, 1965 in Iowa City, Iowa to Larry and Sherry (Morrison) Rogers. Trent grew up in Laramie and attended High School in Laramie, then worked many years as a boat mechanic. For some time, he owned White Cap Marina in Cheyenne, WY. He was a passionate about music, motorcycles, football, fishing and friends and family. Trent is survived by his parents; sister, Theresa Kappes (Donald) of Illinois; brother, Timothy (Marilyn) Rogers of Virginia; brother-in-law, John Kruse of Colorado; and nieces and nephew. He was preceded in death by his sister, Tammy Kruse. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.
