1965-2021 Trent Allan Rogers, 55, of Laramie died March 18. He was born September 22, 1965 in Iowa City, Iowa. Memorial service will be held on Sunday June 13, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

