...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Rollins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Betty Anne Rollins 1933-Betty Anne Rollins, 90, peacefully passed on Thursday, March 9, at Hospice, Casper, WY. She was born March 8, 1933, in Miles City, Montana to Clarence & Blanche White and had one sister, Jessie. She attended the first 8 grades in Townsend, MT, near the Crowrock, where her parents ran a sheep ranch and graduated from Custer County High School in Miles City, MT in 1951. She married Gerald Haakon Aarsby in 1951, and they had 3 children, Larry, Kathy and Tammy. The family moved to Gillette, WY in 1963. She married James Rollins in 1976, and lived in Billings, White Bear Lake, Tacoma, Sundance, Wheatland and Cheyenne. Her favorite pastimes were reading, golfing, bowling, playing Bridge and puzzles. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting many afghan blankets, making stained glass, ceramics and traveling. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, sister, husband and daughter Tammy. She is survived by 2 children, 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A memorial for Betty will be held on May 6, 2023, at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home in Casper, WY, and she will be laid to rest next to James Rollins at Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery. 2023
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Rollins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.