Clorinda E. Romero 1935-2020 Clorinda E Romero, 84 of Cheyenne, passed April 7th from a battle with Dementia/Alzheimers. She was born June 28, 1935 in La Cueva New Mexico to Teofilo and Conferina Gonzales. After high school she married Pedro Romero Jr and traveled with him in the Air Force. After Barbara, Anita and Stephin were born the couple moved to Lamar Colorado. They added Loretta and Sandra, all living a wonderful life in Lamar until retirement to Cheyenne. Clorinda was a kindergarten teacher's aide 33 years in Lamar, one of her biggest joys. She loved children and they loved her. She went beyond for family, adored every grandchild, was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ, spreading His word. She is deeply missed and flying with angels. Preceded in death is her husband, parents, sister Maria (Lila) Maestas, granddaughter Cordell Dennis, and daughter Anita Romero. Survivors include children; Barbara (Jim) Campbell, Loretta Romero, Sandra Salinas, Sandy Rudolph (daughter in-law) son, Stephin Romero, sisters Cecelia Baker, Juanita Jacoby, Connie (Sylvester) Penaflor, Cathy (Joe) Lovato, 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous relatives/friends. Services will be at Holy Trinity Catholic Church August 7th at 10AM. Masks and social distancing will be practiced. Interment at Olivet Cemetery.
