Betty L. Romsa 1925-2021 Betty L. Romsa, age 96, died on October 11, 2021 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Betty is survived by her daughter Janice of Laramie, Wyoming; her son, Andrew (Anne) of Claremore, Oklahoma; three grand-children; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband, William K. Romsa of Laramie, Wyoming, and her son, William A. Romsa of Hot Springs, South Dakota. Betty Louise Brown was born on August 25, 1925 in Burns, Wyoming to parents, William Brown and Olive (Swain) Brown. She graduated from Albin High School. She married William K. Romsa on August 24, 1943. They lived on the family farm in Albin until 1986. After a short time in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, they returned to Wyoming and made their home in Laramie. Betty worked at the Laramie Care Center, Walmart and the University of Wyoming, retiring at the age of 80. Betty was a great mom and grandma. She was extremely patriotic and was a long-time member of the American Legion Auxiliary and assisted with the Legion Girls State Program for many years. Being raised on the Brown Ranch in the Meriden, Wyoming area, Betty always said she grew up on horseback. She had a great love and concern for horses and all animals. Betty will be remembered by family and friends for her kindness, love of family, and her Scottish ancestry's unique ability to deal with difficult situations. A funeral service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon & Jacoby Funeral Home. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery. A reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center. Pastor Bob Hemphill will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Betty's life. The family would like to thank the Laramie Reformed Presbyterian Church Fellowship Committee for the reception arrangements. Donations can be sent to Laramie Reformed Presbyterian Church, c/o Jesse Mann, 5824 Southview Road, Laramie, Wyoming 82070. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
