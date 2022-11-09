Robert Ray Ronish 1934-2022 Robert Ray Ronish, aged 88, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at his home in Great Falls. Robert was born on September 10, 1934, in Cheyenne, WY the firstborn son of Theodore R. Ronish and Irene B. Ronish. Robert spent his formative years in Cheyenne. Robert was married to Lois Irene Ronish (Dallas) on September 5, 1954, in Cheyenne. He was a graduate of the University of Wyoming, with a bachelor's degree. He served on active duty with the U.S. Army for ten years and with the U.S. Army Reserve for twenty years, retiring in the rank of Colonel. After he left active duty, Robert was employed by the Department of the Army in several Civil Service positions, retiring after a twenty-year career. He was an active member of Crossroads Memorial Church in Great Falls, where he taught Bible classes. During retirement, he lived in Arizona and Colorado before settling in Great Falls, MT in 2004, with Lois, his beloved wife of 68 years. In addition to Lois, Robert is survived by his daughter, Renee (Dennis) Thompson of Tucson, AZ; his sons, Shane (Svetlana) Ronish of Alexandria, VA and Clay (Cherie) Ronish of Great Falls, MT; two granddaughters, Keely and Anna; and two grandsons, Nick and Zach. Robert's celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Crossroads Memorial Church (1700 Market Place Drive, Great Falls). A livestream will occur on the Facebook page @ Crossroads Memorial Church. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
