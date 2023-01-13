Gloria Rae Ronning 1930-Gloria Rae Nichols Ronning was Born January 21, 1930, to Isaac & Lois Nichols, Scranton, ND - the oldest of eight children. She attended school in Scranton and graduated in 1948. She married Charles Ronning on Dec 11, 1948. They moved to Grenora, ND for Chuck's education. Chuck graduated, joined the Army and was sent to Korea. Gloria returned to Scranton while he was overseas. After his discharge and return home they moved to Outlook, MT for a teaching job. Summers were spent in Bozeman living in student housing. After Outlook, they moved to Judith Gap, MT, Ten Sleep, WY for four years, then to Cheyenne, WY in 1970. Gloria raised her five children and in 1975 she and Chuck started C & G Accounting. Gloria did all the bookkeeping - this was before computers, so it was all paperwork. She joined the Wyoming Association of Public Accountants and the National Society of Accountants. They traveled extensively from that time going to conventions in all states; acquiring a 5th wheel trailer to go places and taking a trip to Alaska with good friends. Gloria went to work outside the home as a bookkeeper at Taco John's when the kids were old enough and in school. She continued the bookkeeping business in the home until after Chuck died. Gloria died Jan 3, 2023. She is survived by her five children - Mark (Rhonda) Ronning, Julane (Alan) Wood, Sheila (Danny) Ness, Tom (Stephanie) Ronning, and Theodore Ronning. She is also survived by three sisters: Rose (Doug) Jorgensen, Roberta Swanke, Pam Schuster, eleven grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, three brothers, one sister and one grandchild. 2023
