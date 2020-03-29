Rosa Logan

Rosa I. Logan, 71, of Cheyenne passed away March 24 at Davis Hospice Center.
She was born Sept. 23, 1948, in Panama City, Panama, to Julio and Evelina Ortega. She was a teacher and a member of the Moose Lodge.
She is survived by her husband, Randy Urquidez of Cheyenne; sons, Jose (Jaqueline) De La Rosa of Cheyenne and Ray (Rachel) Yanguez of Centennial, Colo.; father, Julio Ortega of Panama; nine grandchildren; and two siblings.
She was preceded in death by her mother and three siblings.
Private family services will be held in Panama and at the Moose Lodge.
Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.
