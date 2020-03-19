Rosella Morrison

Rosella B. “Rose” Morrison, 85, of Cheyenne died March 15 in Cheyenne.
She was born Nov. 10, 1934, in Yoder.
Rose was a secretary for Laramie County School District 1, and enjoyed playing bridge, polka, sewing, crafts, painting, trinkets, golf and volunteering at Meals on Wheels.
She is survived by her children, Cheryl Morrison (Blaine Stoddard) and Randy Morrison (Kris); sister, Helen Arntt; nine grandchildren, Tanner Morrison, Canyon Hardesty, Bryan Morrison, Brad Morrison, Brett Morrison, Adam Thompson, Stacey Poulson, Skyler Thompson and Amanda Morrison; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Morrison; children, Robert Morrison and Connie Thompson; a sister, Shirley Nighswonger; and her parents, Adam and Katie Brockel.
Private family services will be held at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To view the webcast of the services or the obituary, visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
