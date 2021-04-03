Fred E. Rosenberg 1940-2021 Fred E. Rosenberg, 80, of Cheyenne passed away March 31, 2021 in Cheyenne. He was born June 2, 1940 in Oil City, PA to Fred and Wilda Rosenberg. He married Patricia Shields on May 11, 1962 in Morganstown, WV. He had retired from the US Air Force as a Master Sergeant and also from the Larimer County Medical Examiner's Office in Loveland. He was a member of the Lutheran Church and Masonic Lodge #622. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, guns, long range shooting and Model RC aircraft. He is survived by his wife, Patricia "Patt"; children, Tina (Ed) Schultz of Greeley, Tracy (Tim) Severin of Loveland, Tanya (Brandon) Stille of Loveland, Tamara (Darrel) Frank of Loveland and Bryan Rosenberg of Cheyenne; siblings, John Rosenberg of Pennsylvania, Frances Klimek of Georgia and Ruth Naparsteck of New York; eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Patricia Steele and Rebecca Kerr. Visitation will be Wednesday 10:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home followed graveside service at 1:00 p.m. at Cheyenne National Cemetery with military honors. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com.
