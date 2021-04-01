1940-2021 Fred E. Rosenberg, 80, of Cheyenne died March 31. He was born June 2, 1940 in Oil City Pennsylvania. Visitation will be Wednesday 10:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home followed graveside service at 1:00 p.m. at Cheyenne National Cemetery with military honors. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
+1
To plant a tree in memory of Fred Rosenberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
This page displays the most recent milestones from each section. To see more please click "View More..." below each section.