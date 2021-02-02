Barbara (Hunter) Ross 1945-2021 Barbara Hunter Ross, 75, of Cheyenne, passed away January 28, 2021 at Davis Hospice Center. She was born October 17, 1945 in New York City to Moreland VanEmon Hunter and Margaret Lucetta (Meg) Cowell Hunter. She graduated from St. Mary's Catholic School in Cheyenne, WY in 1963. She earned her Associates Degree in Computer Science from Central Wyoming College. She worked in the Department of Administration and Fiscal Control for the state of Wyoming until she retired. Barbara will be remembered as a warm and loving woman who was generous with both her time and talent. She excelled in computer science, but she was also a gifted crafter. She had a remarkable flair for making ceramic pieces and for decorative painting, but she was also adept at wood working, leather-working, creating Christmas ornaments and sewing of all sorts. She also loved cooking and gardening. She made cut out Christmas and Halloween yard and roof displays. Her family would often tell her that her decorated house could be seen from space. That was her God-given gift to bring light and beauty to the world. To say that family events were wonderfully chaotic would be an understatement. She was famous for her Halloween Family Pumpkin Carving Contest and Chili Dinner. Barbara would always provide enough food to feed a Third World country, one of the many ways she showed her love. Barbara lived most of her life in Cheyenne. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. We take comfort in knowing she is resting in the palms of God's hands. Her family was most important to her. She is survived by two daughters, Tammy Tabor Tschacher (Terry) and Cathie Tabor Douglas (Mark) along with five grandsons, Robert Coppinger, Mickey Jurenka, Christopher Coppinger, Hunter Jurenka, and Joshua Merrick, and four great granddaughters. She is also survived by her sister Paulla Hunter Schreiner (Roger), her niece Stacie Schreiner Keiter (Zach), great nieces Olivia Keiter, Arianna Keiter, and Everly Keiter and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Moreland and Meg Hunter, her brother William Hunter, a daughter Tina Eberle Watson, and David Ross. A Rosary will be said in her honor at 6 pm on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cathedral at 10:30 am on Friday, February 5, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Foundation or St Joseph's Food Pantry.
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- Hundreds gather outside Capitol to hear Gaetz, Trump Jr. criticize Cheney
- Cheyenne Police request help locating robbery suspect
- Micheli: Matt Gaetz: We don't need you to tell us what to think
- Rural Wyoming residents find slower speeds, higher cost for internet
- Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide
- Former Laramie County inmate sues jail, sheriff’s department for negligence
- A Tale of Three Cities: Rapper Yvm Prynce's unique style pulls from his three home states
- Education leaders question cost-efficiencies of school districts consolidation proposal
- City orders Hitching Post demolition
- Cheyenne Police, Highway Patrol recover more than 744 pounds of marijuana products
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.