Caroline Marie (Valdez) Ross 1963-2021 Caroline Marie Ross, 57, of Cheyenne, peacefully passed on October 24, 2021 in Denver, Colorado at Anschutz Medical Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 1, 1963 in Cheyenne. A graduate of Cheyenne Central High School, Caroline graduated from University of Wyoming with a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology. Caroline was a dedicated employee of Laramie County Community College as an instructor and Science Lab coordinator. For 18 years, she worked, enlightened, and encouraged the minds of her students. Caroline was a caring, loving, and supportive mother and grandmother. She was a dedicated soccer mom who enjoyed cheering for her three daughters, two grandchildren and extended soccer family. Through thick and thin, she was a devoted partner and wife to Jonathan. They loved their adventures. She loved hosting family gatherings, game nights, cooking, going to the drive-in movies, gardening, and music. Her family meant everything to her; their only rival was her love for panda bears. She is survived by her loving husband Jonathan Ross; children Krista Herget (Bryan), Micayla Smith (Chandler), Juliana Ross; grandchildren Aiden and Olivia Herget; mother Annette Valdez; brother Frankie Valdez (Christine); and extended family and friends. Caroline was preceded in death by father Frank "Lalo" Valdez; grandparents Anastacio "Joe" and Eleanor Trujillo; uncle Richard Trujillo; aunt Betty and uncle Tacho Ortega. We love you mom, with all our hearts, all our souls, all the way down to the bones. Vigil for the Deceased will be Friday, 6:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be Saturday, 9:30 a.m., at St. Mary's Cathedral with burial to follow in Olivet Cemetery. To send the family condolences please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
