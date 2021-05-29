ELLEN RAE ROSS 1942-2021 Ellen Rae Ross, 79, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 at the Platte County Memorial Hospital in Wheatland, Wyoming surrounded by her family. Ellen Ross was born on Saturday, April 4, 1942 in Torrington, Wyoming, the daughter of Cecil R. and Pauline Hetty J. (Wood) Willhite. Ellen married Arthur Ross on May 24, 1962 in Torrington. She worked for Ford Motor Credit Company from May, 1973 to July, 1998. Some of her hobbies included bird watching, nature seeking: looking for wild flowers, crossword puzzles, playing the piano, ATV rides, and gardening. She is survived by her daughters, Dephne (Saul) Schick and Stacy Kelley; grandchildren, Keeton (Kaci) Schick, Jeremy Schick, Madalynne Kelley, and Riley Tucker; siblings, Susan (Jack) Ehler and Roger (Jaylene) Willhite; and brother-in-law, George Jackson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur J. Ross, on January 9, 2005 and sisters, Nancy Thompson and Celia Jackson. A memorial to the Laramie Peak Fire Zone, 1836 Cottonwood Park Road, Wheatland, Wyoming 82201 would be appreciated by the family. The Gorman Funeral Homes - Platte Chapel of Wheatland are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com