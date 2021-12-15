Joyce L. Roth

 

1958-2021 Joyce L. Roth, 63, of Cheyenne died December 14. Joyce was born June 13, 1958 in Cheyenne. A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow in the Schrader Reception Center. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.comm.

