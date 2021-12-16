Joyce Louise Roth 1958-2021 Joyce Louise Roth, 63, of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming passed away December 14, 2021. Joyce was born on June 13, 1958 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Robert and Florine (Robinson) Steege. She was raised on the family farm in Burns, Wyoming where she attended school and graduated in 1976. She attended the University of Wyoming and was a member of the Cowgirl volleyball team. She lived in Cheyenne for many years and spent the past 10 years in Pine Bluffs. She is survived by her mother, Florine Person of Pinedale, WY; her husband, Marty Roth, of Pine Bluffs; her daughter, Lyndi (Bill) Harris of Cheyenne; step-daughters, Laura (Todd) Fornstrom of Pine Bluffs, Andie (Chris) Veniegas of Moab, UT, Lane (Curt) Blake of Centennial, WY; two brothers, Rich (Debbie) Steege and Roger Steege; sister, Linda Butcher; grandchildren, Jordan, Kami, Taylen (Shawn), Wyatt, Sydnie, Maddie, Alaska and Mesa; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and many close friends who were like family. She was preceded in death by her hero and father, Bob Steege. Affectionately known to many as "Weezee", Joyce was the life of the party, always entertaining a crowd wherever she went. The general consensus was that she was just plain 'fun'. Joyce was an avid Wyoming Cowboy fan. She "knew da words" to Ragtime Cowboy Joe and proudly led the fight song whenever she could. Joyce absolutely loved Cheyenne Frontier Days, rarely missing a Cheyenne Day at the Wigwam, the Redwood, or Alfs. She never met a stranger and would not allow you to leave hungry when you visited. She loved to cook, bake, sew, quilt and garden, but most of all, she loved to spend time with family and friends. A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center. The family requests that those in attendance wear brown and gold attire. Condolences may be made on-line at www.schradercares.com.
