Roy Padilla

Roy R. Padilla, 72, passed away Feb. 10, and courageously fought the COPD that took his life.
He was born March 2, 1947, and worked at HollyFrontier as lead operator for 26 years.
Roy loved working on his ’48 Chevy truck, NASCAR, fishing, listening to Johnny Rivers music and his beloved English bulldog, “Chunks.”
With his passing, Roy took a piece of our hearts. We will miss his life, laughter, smile, hugs and his stories of our family history. He was our hero, father figure, confidant and strength.
Roy was preceded in death by our parents, Art and Evelyn; three brothers, Tommy, Leroy and his best friend, Joey; nieces, Maryann, Rehana and Christina; and nephews, Gregory and David.
He leaves behind 14 siblings, Geri, Marie, George, Patsy, Tommy, Eddie, Annette, Donna, Edith, Joyce, Leroy, Kathy, Dennis and Jody; two grandsons; and 103 nephews and nieces.
A celebration of his life for family and friends will be from 7-9 p.m. March 7 at AmVets.
