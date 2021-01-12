James "Jimmy" Roybal

 

James "Jimmy" Roybal 1945-2021 James "Jimmy" Roybal was called home by his Lord and Savior on January 10, 2021, in Loveland, Colorado. Jimmy was born on December 28, 1945. He was 75 years old. He was deeply loved by his family and friends and was the heart of his family. Jimmy is survived by his wife Susie Roybal of 55 years; children Lisa and Dustin (Valerie); his siblings; Arthur (Margie), Jerry (Mary), Joe (Brenda), Delores (Clarence), Hopie (Armando), Cathy, Linda (Martin), Delma, and Emily (Jessie) Angie; his grandchildren; Gabriel, Phillip (Taylor) and Haley; his great-grandchildren; Dante, Gabriel Jr., Elijah, Phinix, Titan, Demetrius, Oakley and Matteo; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Mercedes Roybal; and his brothers, Valentine, Adam and Isadore Roybal. Rosary at 6:00 p.m., Friday, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Many thanks from the Roybal Family.

