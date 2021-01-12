James "Jimmy" Roybal 1945-2021 James "Jimmy" Roybal was called home by his Lord and Savior on January 10, 2021, in Loveland, Colorado. Jimmy was born on December 28, 1945. He was 75 years old. He was deeply loved by his family and friends and was the heart of his family. Jimmy is survived by his wife Susie Roybal of 55 years; children Lisa and Dustin (Valerie); his siblings; Arthur (Margie), Jerry (Mary), Joe (Brenda), Delores (Clarence), Hopie (Armando), Cathy, Linda (Martin), Delma, and Emily (Jessie) Angie; his grandchildren; Gabriel, Phillip (Taylor) and Haley; his great-grandchildren; Dante, Gabriel Jr., Elijah, Phinix, Titan, Demetrius, Oakley and Matteo; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Mercedes Roybal; and his brothers, Valentine, Adam and Isadore Roybal. Rosary at 6:00 p.m., Friday, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Many thanks from the Roybal Family.
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- Nonviolent “Stop the Steal” protest held in Cheyenne as mob invades Capitol in D.C.
- New businesses expand shopping opportunities in Cheyenne
- Doors of Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department vandalized with fake blood
- Council annexes, rezones plot in north Cheyenne for new LCSD1 school
- Lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases top 40,000 in Wyoming
- Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide
- Lummis votes against certification of electors in Pennsylvania
- Guardian breaks ground on 45-unit residential living complex
- Bars, restaurants see glimmer of hope with return to late-night service
- Ammo shortage continues into new year
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.