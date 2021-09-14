...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING
WEDNESDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 310...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 310.
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent
* HAINES...5 to 6
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
To plant a tree in memory of John Roybal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
John H. Roybal 1946-2021 John H. Roybal, 74, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. John was born December 15, 1946 in Costilla, New Mexico, a son of the late Frederico and Emma (Arellano) Roybal. John attended Natrona County High School in Casper, Wyoming and later received his Bachelor of Education in mathematics and his Master of Education in mathematics from the University of Wyoming. He married Ann Jean Apodaca in Riverton, Wyoming on September 16, 1967 while serving honorably in the United States Army from 1969-1970. John worked as a mathematics teacher at Carey Junior High School in Cheyenne for 22 years and also taught at Central High School for 12 years. His talents led him to serve as an instructor at Laramie County Community College for an additional 17 years. He was an active parishioner of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. John is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Ann J. Roybal; son, Fredrick (Valerie) Roybal; daughter, Cindy (Eddie) Coronado; daughter, Heaven (Morgan Nason) White; two sisters, Anna Wilkinson and Diana Craig; and six grandchildren, Briana, Amber, Elena, Isabella, Kennedy and Lincoln. He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Teresa Martinez and Priscilla Romero. A Vigil for the Deceased will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 15th at 2:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. An interment service will be held on Thursday, September 16th at 2:30 p.m. at Wyoming Memorial Gardens in Casper. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
