Mark Roybal 1956-2021 Mark Roybal 65, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away at home on June 11, 2021. He was born in Laramie, Wyoming to Frederick and Mary Roybal. Mark graduated from Cheyenne East High School in 1974, he then went on to proudly serve in the United States Marine Corp. After being Honorably Discharged from the Marines, he attended San Francisco State University obtaining a degree in Business Marketing and then continued his education obtaining an MBA from the University of Wyoming. Mark primarily worked professionally as a Comptroller and earned the luxury of retiring early. Mark was an avid runner, world traveler, and an enthusiast of fine art and music. Some of his favorite footraces were the Chicago Marathon, Bay to Breakers, and the Bolder Boulder. He enjoyed spending his time with friends and family and had a fabulous sense of humor. He was known for his quick wit and always had a joke at the ready. He will be greatly missed. Mark is survived by his wife Cindy Swindell-Roybal, his Mother Mary (Cheyenne), Siblings Scott (Cheyenne), Christina Dittmar (Dwight)( Ruidoso,NM), Jonathan ( Chicago, IL,) Annette (Oklahoma City, OK). Niece Nicole Mirabal, Nephew Benjamin Armendariz. Also, numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. He was preceded in death by his Father Col. Frederick Roybal, Jr. and his Grandparents. A Celebration of Life will be held in August. In lieu of Flowers or Gifts, please donate generously to our friends at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.