...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM EARLY SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills, South Laramie Range,
South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From early Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Watch means a hazardous high wind event is possible.
Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or
more can lead to property damage.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR
STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430, 431,
433, 435, 436, AND 437...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT
FRIDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
430, 431, 433, 435, 436, AND 437...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 430, 431, 433, 435, 436 AND
437.
* WIND...South to southwest 25 to 35 mph sustained with gusts of
45 to 55 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 8 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. The combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Roybal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
1941-2022 Mary Roybal, 80, of Cheyenne died April 18. She was born May 17, 1941 in Torrington, Wyoming. Vigil for the Deceased will be Monday, 7:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be Tuesday, 1:00 p.m., at St. Mary's Cathedral with the burial of her ashes to follow in Olivet Cemetery. Cremation has taken place.
