Mary Roybal 1941-2022 Mary Roybal, 80, of Cheyenne passed away at home with family by her side. She was born May 17, 1941 in Torrington, Wyoming. Mary was a homemaker. She is survived by her husband, Jerry A. Roybal, Sr., of Cheyenne; children, Vicky Roybal, Debbie Roybal, and Jerry (Betty) Roybal, Jr., all of Cheyenne; 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; sister, Rosie Rich of Denver, Colorado; brother, Bobby (Kathy) Manzanares of Cheyenne; and son-in-law, Danny Barela of Cheyenne. She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Georgia Manzanares; two daughters, Jessica Roybal Trujillo and Paula Barela; a grandson, Anthony; five brothers and three sisters. Vigil for the Deceased will be Monday, 7:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be Tuesday, 1:00 p.m., at St. Mary's Cathedral followed by the burial of her ashes in Olivet Cemetery.

