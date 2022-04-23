...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts above 65 mph.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Roybal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Mary Roybal 1941-2022 Mary Roybal, 80, of Cheyenne passed away at home with family by her side. She was born May 17, 1941 in Torrington, Wyoming. Mary was a homemaker. She is survived by her husband, Jerry A. Roybal, Sr., of Cheyenne; children, Vicky Roybal, Debbie Roybal, and Jerry (Betty) Roybal, Jr., all of Cheyenne; 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; sister, Rosie Rich of Denver, Colorado; brother, Bobby (Kathy) Manzanares of Cheyenne; and son-in-law, Danny Barela of Cheyenne. She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Georgia Manzanares; two daughters, Jessica Roybal Trujillo and Paula Barela; a grandson, Anthony; five brothers and three sisters. Vigil for the Deceased will be Monday, 7:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be Tuesday, 1:00 p.m., at St. Mary's Cathedral followed by the burial of her ashes in Olivet Cemetery.
