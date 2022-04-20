...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR FRIDAY FOR STRONG SOUTHWEST WINDS AND
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through
Friday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 431...433...435...436 AND
437.
* WIND...Strong southwest winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 7 to 10 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is discouraged.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. The combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
1941-2022 Mary Roybal, 80, of Cheyenne died April 18. She was born May 17, 1941 in Torrington, Wyoming. Vigil for the Deceased will be Monday, 7:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be Tuesday, 1:00 p.m., at St. Mary's Cathedral. Burial of her ashes will follow in Olivet Cemetery. Cremation has taken place.
