1941-2022 Mary Roybal, 80, of Cheyenne died April 18. She was born May 17, 1941 in Torrington, Wyoming. Vigil for the Deceased will be Monday, 7:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be Tuesday, 1:00 p.m., at St. Mary's Cathedral. Burial of her ashes will follow in Olivet Cemetery. Cremation has taken place.

