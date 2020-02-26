Ruby Cummins

Ruby Lee Cummins, 95, of Cheyenne died Feb. 23 at her home.
She was born Aug. 17, 1924, in Ryan, Okla., to James and Louiza Brown.
Ruby married Ernest Cummins on Dec. 6, 1945.
She retired from Memorial Hospital and was a personal caretaker for several years after retirement. She enjoyed quilting, crochet and crafting, and loved sharing her creations with family and friends.
Ruby is survived by five children, David Cummins (Patricia) of Knob Lick, Ky., Dorothy Greenwood of Colorado Springs, Colo., Katherine Yurgilevich (Alec) of Cheyenne, Martha Ritter (Rick) of Kimball, Neb., and Tim Cum- mins (Barbara) of Cheyenne; nine grandchildren; many great- and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by Ernest Cummins; her parents; sisters, Viola and Vivian Reynolds, and Eula Westcott; and a grandson.
Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.
