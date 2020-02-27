Ruby Cummins

Ruby Lee Cummins, 95, of Cheyenne, died Feb. 23 in Cheyenne.

She was born Aug. 17, 1924, in Ryan, Okla.

Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.

To view the full obituary, visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

