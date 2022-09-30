Kenneth Lee Ruckman

 

1952-2022 Kenneth Lee Ruckman, 70, of Parker, CO died September 7. Link for full Obituary: https://www.newcomerdenver.com/Obituary/254737/Kenneth-Ruckman/Denver-CO

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Ruckman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus