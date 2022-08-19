Jack E Ruhter 1928-2022 JACK RUHTER, 93, died peacefully at home in the early morning hours on August 11th. Jack was born Sept. 8, 1928, in Sidney, Neb. to Robert and Effie Ruhter. One of 3 children Jack was raised on various family farms in the surrounding area. In 1950 he married Mary Jo Ross. They lived in Cheyenne-working and raising their two children, Tamera and Steven. Jack was a great salesman! He sold large equipment, then found a career managing the International Harvester Dealership in Cheyenne. He loved selling Scouts and Travelalls. Many friends and family owned something from his dealership. Jack enjoyed the outdoors. As a family, they spent many summers camping and fishing. Jack and Jo traveled to the Tetons hunting elk for twenty-some years. After retirement Jo and Jack enjoyed many years in Saratoga, Wy. They loved the small community and many friends. Jack is survived by his daughter, Tamera Korthals; four sisters-in-law, Jane Aikin, Milly Westphalen, Elizabeth Ross, Deanna Ross, and Marilyn Ross; and one brother-in law, Claude Ross. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo; son, Steven; his Mom and Dad, Robert Ruhter and Effie Moore; one brother, Harold Ruhter; one sister, Roberta Volpe; brothers-in-law, Dick Ross, David Ross, Vernon Westphalen, and Don Aikin. Jack lived a long-life enjoying friends and family. It was his wish that no services be held. A family celebration will be held at a later time.
