...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH
expected.
* WHERE...Goshen and central Laramie counties including Torrington
and Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Loretta L. Rulon 1928-2021 Loretta L. Rulon (93) of Cheyenne, WY passed away December 23, 2021 in Fort Collins, CO. She was born January 14, 1928 in Sartell, MN to Roman and Clara Zinda. Loretta was a registered nurse, a homemaker and charter member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Cheyenne. After her husband passed away in 1970, she began a 27-year nursing career at the VA Hospital in Cheyenne, retiring in 1998. She loved to travel, having visited almost all 50 states and over 20 countries in Europe. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels in Cheyenne for many years. Loretta is survived by her children Barbara (Jim) Coble - Peoria, AZ, Jackie Rulon - Fort Collins, CO, Bill (Debbie) Rulon - Liberty, MO, Mike (Marci) Rulon- North Dighton, MA, Pat (Cindi) Rulon - Blue Spring, MO, Scott (Kristi) Rulon - Fort Collins, CO and Glenn (Lisa) Rulon- Redondo Beach, CA , numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill, sister Marcella Dingman and daughter Alice Mitchell. Celebration of life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Salvation Army or Meals on Wheels in Cheyenne.