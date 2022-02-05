Michael R. Rulon 1959-2022 Michael Rulon, age 62, of N. Dighton, Massachusetts, and formerly of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away at home on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. He was the husband of Marcia J. (Vance) Rulon to whom he had been married 40 years. Born in Cheyenne, he was the son of the late William D. and Loretta L. (Zinda) Rulon. Mike graduated from East High School, Class of 1977, and went on to attend Kearney State College in Nebraska before obtaining his Master's Degree from the University of Wyoming. He co-wrote Middle School and High School textbooks on Health Education published by McGraw-Hill Publishing Company, was a National professional development presenter to state and local school districts on Best Practices in Education, Small Learning Communities, Character and Culture, along with other educational theories and worked as a Physical Education and Health Teacher for Johnson Junior High School for many years. Dedicated to improving early education, Mike worked with John Hopkins University on the turn-around process in all aspects of supporting student success, he collaborated with Ideas Consulting, Inc. in Providence developing their digital portfolio to showcase student work toward graduation standards and worked with the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development creating national educational standards and the Whole Child Network publishing numerous articles for ASCD on standards based education, the Whole Child, Assessment for Learning and School Redesign. Prior to settling in Massachusetts, Mike took up turnaround work that led him and Marci to travelling around the country so that Mike could consult and seek to help underperforming schools. A true lover of football, Mike played in both high school and college and coached for Johnson Junior High as well as a semiprofessional team in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Besides his devoted wife, Mike is survived by two beloved children, Kellen M. Rulon of Albuquerque and Heidi C. Tatum and her husband Andy of Cheyenne; two grandchildren, Emily and Rogan Tatum; six siblings, William, Jackie, Pat, Scott and Glen Rulon and Barbara Coble as well as many nieces and nephews. Mike was the brother of the late Alice Mitchell. His Funeral Services will be private. To leave a note of condolence, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com
