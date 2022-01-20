Betty Jean Rumpf 1937-2022 Betty Jean (Odorizzi) Rumpf of Cheyenne passed away peacefully on January 20. Born in 1937 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to John and Mary Odorizzi, she spent much of her youth in that community as well as the Wyoming towns of Superior and Rawlins. She met her future husband, Ernest, in Utah in the late 1950s. She married him in 1960 and together they had five children: John Rumpf (Kathy) of Denver; Tim Rumpf (Valerie) of Cheyenne; Todd Rumpf (David) of Aurora, Colorado; Kathleen Sanchez (Toby) of Walden, Colorado; and Troy Rumpf of Cheyenne. Originally trained and licensed as a cosmetologist, Betty was a voracious reader who also loved to bake (not to mention having an infectious giggle that could delight a room). As her children grew, she started a new professional life that included several years working for R.L. Polk followed by a career as a manager with the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture in the survey division, retiring from that role in 2014. For years, she worked with the Holy Trinity Council of Catholic Women, including a stint as the organization’s chairperson. In addition to her children, she is survived by fourteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and her siblings, Joseph Odorizzi and Charlene Latinis. No formal services are planned at this time.
