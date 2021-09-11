Mary M. Rusch 1945-2021 Mary M. Rusch, 76, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on September 9, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Mary fought a courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis for more than 30 years. She taught her children and grandchildren to cherish family and to persevere through life's challenges. Mary was born on May 11, 1945 to Archie and Ona Dalton. Mary grew up in Deep Creek, Nebraska until her family moved to Lusk, Wyoming during WWII. She married James "Jim" Rusch on June 20, 1970. Mary was known by her grandchildren as Mimi, an adoring and devoted grandmother. Mimi adored her 5 grandchildren, teaching them unconditional love and cherishing every moment with them. Mary graduated from high school in Lusk, Wyoming and went on to get her bachelors degree in Psychology with a minor in English from Sioux Falls College. She went on to complete her Masters degree in Counseling from the University of Northern Colorado. She was licensed in the state of Wyoming as a professional counselor. Mary was the director of the LCCC Adult Learning Center. Mary's pride was in her students and colleagues as she shared her passion for learning with hundreds of students. Mary also enjoyed many friendships tremendously and welcomed all into her home. Her warm personality was contagious to everyone she met. Mary is survived by her husband James Rusch; children Christine Marie Perry (Ron Neese) of Nashville, Sherry Lynn Upward of Cheyenne, and Steven (Kate) Rusch of Estes Park. As well as grandchildren; Madison Perry, Kennedy Perry, Lauren Upward, Lindsey Upward and Liam Rusch. She was preceded in death by her parents as well as her brother, Chester A. Dalton. A Funeral Service will be held Monday at 3:00 p.m. at Calvary Chapel Church located at 9209 Ridge Road with interment to follow in Olivet Cemetery. Online Condolences may be made at www.schradercares.com
