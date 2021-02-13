Katherine "Kate" Lynn Russell

 

1953-2021 Katherine "Kate" Lynn Russell, 67, of Cheyenne died February 4. She was born December 28, 1953 in Portland, Oregon. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

