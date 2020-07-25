Larry D. Russell 1939-2020 Larry D. Russell, 80, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away on July 21, 2020 at Davis Hospice Center. Larry was born July 27, 1939 in Ansley, Nebraska. Larry graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Master's Degree in Speech Pathology. He worked for Laramie County School District #1 for 20 years and later started and owned Wyoming Security Systems, retiring in 1994. He was an active member in the Korein Shrine Temple and the Cheyenne Shrine Club. Larry married Carol Wall in 1959 and they have four children, Lynn (Joan), John, Tom (Shelley) and Julie (Scott) Zeiler; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 1275 East Fairfax Road, Salt Lake City, UT 84103. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Confirmed coronavirus cases increase by 62 on Monday
- University of Wyoming releases plan for potential partial closures
- Lana Haffner will oversee new Cheyenne Virtual School
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, Wyoming
- Listening session not what some people expected
- CFD Foundation campaign announcement features 2021 act Garth Brooks
- District court roundup: Woman sentenced for throwing 2-month-old daughter
- First mayoral debate highlights candidates' plans ahead of primary
- New lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 up by 58 in Wyoming
- CFD Foundation campaign announcement features 2021 act Garth Brooks
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.