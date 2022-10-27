Thomas S. (Tom) Russell 1963-2022 Tom Russell, 59, of Cheyenne, died October 13, 2022. He was born May 1, 1963, in Osceola, Iowa. Tom spent much of his life exploring. He spent time in California in the 80's which fueled his love of custom sleeper vans and rock concerts. He moved back to Cheyenne and took over the family business from his father and met Shelley. They celebrated their 32 years of marriage in August. Tom loved to travel and filled his vacation time by exploring new and fun food experiences, though he could always be found exploring local taco stands. Tom loved motorcycles, and owned many in his life. He loved to ride twisty mountain roads and spend hours on his Harley. He was his happiest riding off into the sunset. When Tom wasn't riding his Harley, he loved to spend time with his grandkids. They brought him so much joy in life. He was overjoyed to take the kids camping, where they would spend all day fishing and spending time around the campfire. Tom was always up for time spent in the outdoors and love to fish, hunt, and camp. Tom was exceedingly proud of his local business, Wyoming Security Systems. He was known for his honesty and integrity. He went to extended lengths to ensure that his customers were taken care of for the future. He has passed the care of his company onto his son, Vince Russell. Tom is survived by his wife, Shelley Russell, son Vince (Amber) Russell with grandchildren Colton and Tobias Russell, and daughter Paige Russell with granddog Percy. He is also survived by his mother Carol Russell, sister Julie (Scott) Zeiler, and brothers Lynn (Joan) and John Russell. He is preceded in death by his father, Larry Russell and his two dogs, Jake and Guinness. A celebration of life will be held at the Kiwanis Community House, on Saturday, November 5th, from 10am to 12pm. In lieu of flowers and donations, the family requests that you buy your dog a new toy and take them for a walk in the park. Tom enjoyed spending his time playing with all the dogs in his life.