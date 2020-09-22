Josephine T. (Campagnaro) Rust 1928-2020 Josephine Rust, 92, of Cheyenne passed away August 31, 2020 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, after a short illness. Jo was born to Pete and Agnes Campagnaro. She married Richard Rust, "Ruckus". She was a mother to many and Gramma Jo to all, a member of St. Mary's Cathedral Guild, Cheyenne Frontier Days and Buckle Club, a Cheyenne motorcycle gang, and was a volunteer for the CRMC surgical waiting room for 45 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; and siblings, Pete Camagnaro and Mary Visca. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A private interment service for both Ruckus and Gramma Jo will be held. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
