Joey Ioan (Bailey) Sailors 1933-2021 Joey Ioan Bailey Sailors, 87, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021 in Cheyenne. She was born to Wilfred and Eva Bailey on July 30, 1933 in McCook, NE. She married Jesse W. Sailors on December 3, 1949 and was married to Jesse for more than 60 years until his death in 2010. Joey is survived by her sons Bill (Jane), Harvey, and Richard Sailors; six grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents. Cremation has occurred and a memorial service is scheduled for Friday, July 9, 2010 at 10:00 am at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens Cemetery. She will be interred next to her husband at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
