Jan Arthur Sainsbury 1939-2022 Jan Arthur Sainsbury, 82, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away March 16, 2022 at the VA Medical Center after a long illness. Jan was born November 8, 1939 in Pocatello, Idaho, son of the late Harold M. and Margaret (Witzel) Sainsbury. Jan served in the United States Army as a communications specialist stationed in Ft. Slocum, New York, Wildwood Station, Kenai, Alaska, and Ft. Bragg, North Carolina. After serving honorably, he returned to Pocatello to finish college at Idaho State University. He spent most of his career as a writer, working as a journalist at the Twin Falls, Idaho Times News, as a stringer for the Salt Lake Tribune, and then as a reporter for the Ogden, Utah Standard Examiner. In early 1970, Jan and his family left the west for Chicago, Illinois, Detroit, Michigan, and New York City where he worked as a speech writer and development head in the health care field for the March of Dimes, The City of Hope, and the Strang Cancer Center at New York University. In 2001, he and Glenna retired and moved to Cheyenne where they lived until his death. Jan was much loved by all who knew him. He loved his family and friends and will be missed by all. Jan is survived by his wife, Glenna (Henderson) Sainsbury of Cheyenne; daughter, Kelly Sainsbury DiBlasi of Denver, CO; grandson, Joseph DiBlasi of Denver, CO; great-grandson, Corbyn Peterson of Denver, CO; and great-granddaughter, Bella Goulet of Grosse Point, MI. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Marge Sainsbury of Pocatello, ID; brother, Parr Harold Sainsbury of Salem, OR; and son, Sean Parr Sainsbury of Denver, CO. Services will be private. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
