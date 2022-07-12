Pete Salas 1928-2022 Pete Salas, 94, of Cheyenne, passed peacefully on July 10, 2022, at Davis Hospice Center surrounded by his loving family. Pete was born to Casimiro and Mary (Machado) Salas on April 29, 1928, in Bridgeport, Nebraska. Pete was a proud veteran who served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War where he received a Purple Heart. Pete was a hardworking dedicated man who among other things, was instrumental in the building of the American G.I. Forum on South Greeley Highway. He loved puttering around in his small home and yard, daily drives around town, following the Wyoming Cowboys, cheering for the Denver Broncos. Pete will be sorely missed by Fern and all who knew and loved him. Pete is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Fern; children, Peter, Veronica (Danny) Chessir, Mark, Alvina; stepchildren, Vickie (Chris) Hahn, Bill (Char) Ray, Donna Johnson, and Roy (Paula) Ray; siblings, Sally, Elsie, Margaret, and Chuck; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Lola, Jane, and Mary. A military burial will take place at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, in Cheyenne National Cemetery.
