...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM MDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE...East Platte County and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Ramona Salas 1931-2022 Ramona Salas, 91, of Cheyenne Wyoming, passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 13, 2022. She was born on March 9, 1931 in Las Vegas, New Mexico, the daughter of the late Severo Torres and Josepha Garcia-Ortiz. Ramona arrived in Cheyenne, Wyoming in 1948, where she married her late husband, Delfino Andrew Salas and when he passed in 2017, they had celebrated 68 years of marriage. Together, they had 11 children, 28 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Ramona and Delfino had eleven children, Ernie Salas (Alma), Louie Salas, Eddie Salas (Peggy), Francis Pacheco (Frank), Joanne Arias (Leonard), Cindy Salas-Hehr (Deceased), Andrew Salas (Carolyn), Veronica Vigil (Ray), Jackie Salas (Marcus), Caroline Salas (Rick), and Eric Salas (Ronna); her siblings, Fabiola Torres-Alcon, Perry Torrez, Benny Torres, Cecilio Torres, Lucio Torres, Julio Torres, Ernie-Marla Torres, Robert Garcia, Sally Garcia-Simental, Margaret Garcia, Tony Garcia, Ralph Garcia, George Garcia, Mary Ann Garcia-Love. Ramona loved to cook recipes handed down from generations, including the best homemade tortillas and green chili. She enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and watching boxing and wrestling with her family. Ramona will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved her. The wisdom, compassion and love that she shared will be cherished and her legacy will live on through all the lives she touched. A Vigil for the Deceased will be held at St. Mary's Cathedral on Monday, April 18th at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Tuesday, April 19th at 1:00 pm at of St. Mary's Cathedral with an interment service to follow at Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.schradercares.com.
