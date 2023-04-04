Lakota Sue Salazar

 

1987-2023 Lakota Sue Salazar, 35, of Cheyenne died March 27. She was born on May 24, 1987 in Winnemucca, Nevada. To view the full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

