James Salazar, Sr. 1939-2020 James Salazar Sr, 81, of Pinedale, Wyoming, passed away on December 21, 2020. James was born on June 20, 1939 in Deaver, Wyoming to Teodolo T and Maria Ortiz Salazar. He attended school in Rawlins, Wyoming. He joined the United States Army and fought in the Korean War. On November 23, 1963 he married Dora Mary Montoya in Rawlins, Wyoming. Dora passed away on January 22, 2018. James was a lifetime VFW member, and American Legion member. He enjoyed watching basketball and football. He was a member of the Catholic church. Through good and bad times, he loved his family. They were the most important part of his life. James is survived by his son James Salazar Jr of Pinedale, Wyoming, grandchildren James Salazar III of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Jessica Salazar of Aurora, Colorado; Desire Solano of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Carlos Salazar of Cheyenne, Wyoming, great-grandchildren Billy Paugh Jr of Aurora, Colorado; Lilyana Salazar of Aurora, Colorado; Appollo Salazar of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Zavier Salazar of Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was preceded in death by hi wife Dora, and Louis R Salazar. Interment will be in Rawlins, Wyoming.
